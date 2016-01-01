Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD
Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. Dr. Atkinson Garza completed a residency at Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Atkinson Garza is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
