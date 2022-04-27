Dr. Dielubanza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elodi Dielubanza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elodi Dielubanza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Dielubanza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Outpatient Pharmacy45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6325
-
2
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-7627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Brigham and Women's Rehab Services20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (617) 732-6325
- 4 1153 Centre St Ste 4N, Boston, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dielubanza?
I had visited a urologist in the past without effective results. This physician took the care and steps needed to address all of my concerns. Feel lucky I found her!
About Dr. Elodi Dielubanza, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750610804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dielubanza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dielubanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dielubanza works at
Dr. Dielubanza has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dielubanza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dielubanza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dielubanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dielubanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dielubanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.