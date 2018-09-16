Dr. Elnaz Tabrizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabrizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elnaz Tabrizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Elnaz Tabrizi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Senior Care SouthPark6324 Fairview Rd Ste 310, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 316-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Tabrizi, soved my medical issue quickly. She is a very caring doctor & takes times with her patients & explains & answers any questions asked. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Elnaz Tabrizi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabrizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabrizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabrizi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabrizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabrizi.
