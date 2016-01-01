Overview

Dr. Elmyra Encarnacion, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Encarnacion works at Geisinger Medical Center Neurology in Scranton, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.