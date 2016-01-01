Dr. Encarnacion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmyra Encarnacion, MD
Overview
Dr. Elmyra Encarnacion, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Neuroscience Scranton3 W Olive St Ste 132, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 558-2100
-
2
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-6026
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elmyra Encarnacion, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093762270
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Encarnacion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Encarnacion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Encarnacion has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Encarnacion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Encarnacion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Encarnacion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Encarnacion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Encarnacion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.