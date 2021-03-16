Dr. Elmoataz Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- MI
- Clinton Township
- Dr. Elmoataz Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Elmoataz Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elmoataz Ibrahim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Locations
-
1
Manaf Seid-Arabi MD PC15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 106, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-0610
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Stroke
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Antalgic Gait
- View other providers who treat Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Basilar Migraine
- View other providers who treat Benign Exertional Headache
- View other providers who treat Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Benign Sex Headache
- View other providers who treat Bilateral Stroke
- View other providers who treat Binswanger's Dementia
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Strokes
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Central Vestibular Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Centrotemporal Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Classic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Common Migraine
- View other providers who treat Complicated Migraine
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Facioplegic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Familial Hemiplegic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Frontotemporal Dementia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hand Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Headache-Free Migraine
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Icepick Headache
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Neuropathies
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Intractable Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Absence Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lewy Body Dementia
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Mild Headache
- View other providers who treat Multifocal Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Contraction Headache
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonic Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Myopathic Gait
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oculomotor Migraine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Headache
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Headache
- View other providers who treat Refractory Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Migraine
- View other providers who treat Scissoring Gait
- View other providers who treat Secondary Dystonias
- View other providers who treat Severe Headache
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Spastic Gait
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Steppage Gait
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tardive Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Dementia
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Headache
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Visual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
Dr Elmoatz Ibrahim is an excellent neurologist.
About Dr. Elmoataz Ibrahim, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1285883371
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
Dr. Ibrahim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.