Dr. Ozment Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Ozment Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Oriented Primary Health Care Clinic Inc.251 N Bayou St, Mobile, AL 36603 Directions (251) 690-8959
-
2
Semmes Clinic3810 Wulff Rd E, Semmes, AL 36575 Directions (251) 445-0582
-
3
Mobile County Board of Health4009 SAINT STEPHENS RD, Mobile, AL 36612 Directions (251) 456-1399
-
4
Citronelle Clinic19250 N Mobile St, Citronelle, AL 36522 Directions (251) 866-9126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozment Jr?
About Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1013975788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozment Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozment Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozment Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozment Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozment Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozment Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozment Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.