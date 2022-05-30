Dr. Elmer Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elmer Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Elmer Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Preferred Primary Care1999 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (682) 738-3158Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
At 75 yrs old.. I've had 3 favorite Drs...Dr Elmer Smith being one of them. He takes his time to HEAR you. Very personable and caring. Unfortunately I've moved out of state and highly doubt I'll find the same confidence and trust that I had with Dr Smith. He's so worth a visit if you're looking for care with excellence. He is sorely missed by me
About Dr. Elmer Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.