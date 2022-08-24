Overview

Dr. Elmer Lommler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Millinocket Regional Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Lommler works at Elmer H. Lommler MD in Bangor, ME with other offices in Hampden, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.