Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD
Overview
Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
1
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2691Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Lake City Medical Center340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 280-4425
3
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2690
4
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7852Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite and well experienced DR. He was recommended to me by another cardiovascular surgeon, i would put my life in his hands any day and second that is how great he is. I trust him 200% and he performed an excellent and very serious surgery on me, i'm very pleased with him and his profession???
About Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740243518
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croushore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croushore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croushore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croushore has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croushore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Croushore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croushore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croushore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croushore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.