Overview

Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Croushore works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.