Dr. Baysa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmer Baysa, MD
Overview
Dr. Elmer Baysa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Baysa works at
Locations
-
1
Elmer F. Baysa MD Inc91-775 Papipi Rd Ste A, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 689-8315
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baysa?
He is very knowledgeable and courteous. He will spend time with you explaining what you are going through so that you understand and are not afraid of your diagnosis.
About Dr. Elmer Baysa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699829127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baysa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baysa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baysa works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baysa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baysa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baysa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baysa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.