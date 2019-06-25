Dr. Elma Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elma Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Elma Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Locations
Obgyn Consultants Llp4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 401, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3607
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gutierrez made me feel very comfortable for my postpartum follow up visit. She was bubbly in personality and it calmed me.
About Dr. Elma Gutierrez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912191677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
