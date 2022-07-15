Dr. Shander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellyn Shander, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellyn Shander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 1933 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06903 Directions (203) 595-9205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter attended Silver Hills. After numerous months Of care she left treatment. Dr. Shander gave me honest opinionated counsel on what to expect from my daughters treatment, I valued her expertise and now have set my long term Limits. She basically treated me as the mother and for this I thank her from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Ellyn Shander, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1134278500
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shander accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shander.
