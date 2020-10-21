Overview

Dr. Ellis Tinsley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tinsley works at Tinsley Surgical, PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.