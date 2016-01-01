Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD
Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Plastic Surgery Group80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
About Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326003179
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- University Rochester
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
