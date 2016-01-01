See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Tavin works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326003179
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    • University Rochester
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis Tavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tavin works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Tavin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

