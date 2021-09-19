Dr. Ellis Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Nam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopedic Institute
Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3000 N Halsted St Ste 525, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130
Amita Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago 2845 N. Sheridan Rd.331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130
Saint Joseph Hospital2900 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130Sunday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nam was referred to me by my podiatric surgeon. Dr. Nam is fully invested in helping his patients. Last summer I fell and fractured my knee. Fortunately, it wasn’t serious. He x-rayed it, wrapped it and gave me a knee brace to wear. I have severe arthritis in my knees and get cortisone injections a few times a year. He’s smart, precise, fastidious, and gentle.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316916190
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Northwestern Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
