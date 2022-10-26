Overview

Dr. Ellis Levine, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.