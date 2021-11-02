Dr. Lader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis Lader, MD
Dr. Ellis Lader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Midvalley Cardiology111 Marys Ave Ste 3, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
Dr Lader is excellent. He is concerned about you and takes his time. Good doctor and man
About Dr. Ellis Lader, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lader works at
