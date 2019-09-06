Overview

Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Battle Ground, WA. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Unlv Dental School.



Dr. Jardine works at Excel Dental in Battle Ground, WA with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.