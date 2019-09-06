See All General Dentists in Battle Ground, WA
Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD

Prosthodontics
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Battle Ground, WA. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Unlv Dental School.

Dr. Jardine works at Excel Dental in Battle Ground, WA with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Excel Dental
    1401 NW 1st St # 110, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 369-3930
    Advanced Dental Specialists
    406 SE 131st Ave Ste 305, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 253-9792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All-on-4™ Procedure
Broken Tooth
Cavity
All-on-4™ Procedure
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • MetLife
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Jardine for Two years and my experience during each visit has been outstanding. Not just from Dr. Jardine but the entire team at Excel Dental. He is very professional, truly listens to your concerns and cares. He has even stayed after hours to accommodate to my busy schedule and I really appreciate that. Also, Dr. Jardine has a great sense of humor, I know that’s not the most important thing you look for in a doctor but it makes the visit fun. Thank you Dr. Jardine for not letting me teeth fall out and keeping them healthy!
    Gabriela Sanchez — Sep 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD
    About Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD

    Prosthodontics
    • Prosthodontics
    Specialties
    15 years of experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1922205715
    • 1922205715
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu School Of Dentistry
    Residency
    Unlv Dental School
    • Unlv Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jardine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jardine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jardine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jardine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jardine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

