Dr. Ellis Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellis Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
Ellis W. Evans Sr. MD Facs. PC770 Pine St Ste 220, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 746-1396
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. EVANS has operated on me several timed, as well as my husband. He's the best general surgeon in my area.
About Dr. Ellis Evans, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1891708541
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.