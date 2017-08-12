Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellis Charles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Charles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Washington Shop Pharmacy90 Washington St, East Orange, NJ 07017 Directions (973) 672-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Dr. Charles Has A Very Fine Way Of Listening Without Interrupting and when he speaks after one has spoken you are sure to know he listened with a professional ear and great results of therapy
About Dr. Ellis Charles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013046341
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.