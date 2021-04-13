Dr. Elliott Salamon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Salamon, DO
Overview
Dr. Elliott Salamon, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
New York Neurologic Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salamon is truly a Dr. who listens to your issues and then resolves them. He is a truly a Dr. that treats his patients as people, not just a number.
About Dr. Elliott Salamon, DO
- Vascular Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salamon has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salamon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salamon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salamon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.