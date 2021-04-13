Overview

Dr. Elliott Salamon, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Salamon works at New York Neurologic Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.