Dr. Elliott Rustad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elliott Rustad, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Rustad Dermatology3016 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-0133
Rustad Dermatology208 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 462-4872
Rustad Dermatology - Elliott Rustad MD1919 S 40th St Ste 330, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 462-4872
Rustad Dermatology4242 Farnam St Ste 150, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 391-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very helpful, concerned doctor with a lot of years of treating skin problems.
- 62 years of experience
- English, German and Norwegian
- Dermatology-University Of Minnesota
- General Practice-Santa Clara County Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Medical School-M.D.
- Dermatology
Dr. Rustad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rustad has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rustad speaks German and Norwegian.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustad.
