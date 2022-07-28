See All Dermatologists in Grand Island, NE
Dr. Elliott Rustad, MD

Dermatology
3 (75)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elliott Rustad, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Rustad works at Rustad Dermatology in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Hastings, NE, Lincoln, NE and Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rustad Dermatology
    3016 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 384-0133
    Rustad Dermatology
    208 S Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 462-4872
    Rustad Dermatology - Elliott Rustad MD
    1919 S 40th St Ste 330, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 462-4872
    Rustad Dermatology
    4242 Farnam St Ste 150, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (32)
    About Dr. Elliott Rustad, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, German and Norwegian
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology-University Of Minnesota
    • University Of Minnesota Medical School-M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott Rustad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rustad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rustad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rustad has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

