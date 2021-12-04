Dr. Elliott Pae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Pae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliott Pae, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Pae works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group7 Blanchard Cir Ste 201, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 653-2300
Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-6405
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pae is good with diagnosing and tailoring the right medication. Communication with parents is straightforward, respectful, and kind. I think he has a hard time speaking in a way to get children to open up, but in all other respects we are pleased.
About Dr. Elliott Pae, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497724710
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pae. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pae.
