Overview

Dr. Elliott Pae, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Pae works at Alliance Clinical Associates in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.