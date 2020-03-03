Dr. Elliott Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliott Lieberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Urology Consultants875 Old Country Rd Ste 301, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 931-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Lieberman for more than 20 years. I have found him to be exceptionally competent, thorough, and always friendly. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Elliott Lieberman, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
