Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Jennersville Hospital.



Dr. Leitman works at First State Orthopaedics in Newark, DE with other offices in West Grove, PA and Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.