Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Jennersville Hospital.
Dr. Leitman works at
Locations
-
1
First State Orthopaedics4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 225, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888
-
2
First State Orthopaedics Center -Jennersville900 W Baltimore Pike Ste 101, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 869-8088
-
3
Healthcare Center at Brandywine1401 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 478-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Jennersville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leitman?
Dr Leitman did an excellent job on my shoulder. I’m on my way to a strong recovery and thank him and his staff for all of their help and kindness
About Dr. Elliott Leitman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871663534
Education & Certifications
- 3b Orthopedics, Philadelphia, Pa
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leitman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leitman works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.