Dr. Lehrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott Lehrer, DPM
Dr. Elliott Lehrer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 190 PROSPECT PLAINS RD, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-2222
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Very professional and caring individual. Will explain everything to you as to procedures or treatment options needed, in terms you can understand. Will spend as much time needed with you. Not a "clock watcher!" My wife and I have been going to him for over ten years. I highly recommend him to anyone requiring treatment by a Podiatrist.
About Dr. Elliott Lehrer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lehrer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
