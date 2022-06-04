Overview

Dr. Elliott Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Kim works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.