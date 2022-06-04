See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brentwood, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Elliott Kim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliott Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Kim works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Brentwood
    1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-7331
  2. 2
    Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown
    2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 447-8855
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Nashville
    356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-7329
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Cool Springs
    5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-7332
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Bursitis
  Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chordoma
  Chordoma
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gout
  Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Morton's Neuroma
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Great visit; he listens well, explains clearly, and is very congenial. He was recommended to me by another health care professional. He spent enough time with me to explain everything in very clear detail.
    Louis T. DeLaFleur — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Elliott Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134562051
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

