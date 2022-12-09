Overview

Dr. Elliott Hinkes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Orth Clin



Dr. Hinkes works at Northwest Broward Orthopaedic Associates in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.