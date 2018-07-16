See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Hershman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill
    130 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 636-2657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 16, 2018
For such a renowned physician, I have been very pleased with Dr. Hershman's bed side manor. I've not felt rushed, not had any question responded to. He is in a good sense a throwback to earlier times and I would highly recommend.
Westport, CT — Jul 16, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427099894
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Residency
  • Children's Hosp/Harvard Med School
Internship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hershman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hershman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Lenox Hill in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hershman’s profile.

Dr. Hershman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

