Dr. Elliott Fuhrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliott Fuhrer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Boro. Park Gastroenterology Associates PC1332 44th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-9115
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. I have been seeing him for several years and he is great. Takes time to talk and explain everything thoroughly; answers all questions and concerns. Very personable and professional.
About Dr. Elliott Fuhrer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1801812490
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuhrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuhrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuhrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuhrer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuhrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuhrer speaks Yiddish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhrer.
