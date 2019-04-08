Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott Frank, DO
Overview
Dr. Elliott Frank, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Levittown, PA.
Dr. Frank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterologists Ltd.1339 Woodbourne Rd Ste B101, Levittown, PA 19057 Directions (215) 547-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
DR FRANK IS VERY THOROUGH AND HAS A WONDERFUL BEDSIDE MANNER. HE TAKES THE TIME TO EXPLAIN EVERY DETAIL.
About Dr. Elliott Frank, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184659468
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.