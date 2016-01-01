See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Elliott Eisenbud, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (15)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliott Eisenbud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Eisenbud works at NORCAL ENDOCRINOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norcal Endocrinology
    729 Sunrise Ave Ste 501, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 966-5404
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elliott Eisenbud, MD

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott Eisenbud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenbud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenbud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenbud works at NORCAL ENDOCRINOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eisenbud’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenbud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenbud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenbud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenbud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

