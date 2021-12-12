Dr. Elliott Dreznick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreznick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Dreznick, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliott Dreznick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1174 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 642-9090
St. Charles Hospital200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Professional and caring. Would recommend to all.
About Dr. Elliott Dreznick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreznick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreznick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreznick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreznick has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreznick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreznick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreznick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreznick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreznick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.