Dr. Elliott Clemence III, MD
Dr. Elliott Clemence III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Elliott I Clemence MD PA7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 309, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 924-9000
Texas Vista Medical Center7400 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 921-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My left shoulder was messed up in a bus/18 wheeler accident. Unfortunately I was victimized a second time by Workman's Comp and their incompetent doctors (shame on them). I got to Dr. Clemence and, THANK GOD FOR THIS MAN, I finally talked to some who KNOWS HIS BUSINESS. I also found his bedside manner to be excellent. Had my surgery at the end of January 2017. If the rest of my doctors are that good, I have great chance. Only thing, wait time may SOMETIMES be ... a bit long.
About Dr. Elliott Clemence III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
