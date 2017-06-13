Overview

Dr. Elliott Clemence III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Clemence III works at South Texas Center Orthopedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.