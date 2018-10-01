Overview

Dr. Elliott Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Prisma Health Plastic Surgery in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.