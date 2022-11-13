See All Ophthalmologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Elliott Brodbaker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliott Brodbaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Brodbaker works at The M Lasik Center in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NextGen Eye Surgeons of Texas
    670 W Campbell Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 998-3554
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pterygium
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Rachel — Nov 13, 2022
    
    About Dr. Elliott Brodbaker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1457606360
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • University of Ottawa, Ottawa General Hospital
    • University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
    • York University, Toronto, Ontario Canada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott Brodbaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodbaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brodbaker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodbaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodbaker works at The M Lasik Center in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brodbaker’s profile.

    Dr. Brodbaker has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodbaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodbaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodbaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodbaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodbaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

