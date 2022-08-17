Dr. Elliott Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliott Adams, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Tetteh Pediatric Health Inc.7248 S Land Park Dr Ste 118, Sacramento, CA 95831 Directions (916) 392-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Adams since 1999. He performed surgery on a basel cell carcinoma in 2000 just below my collar bone. He knew that I'm terrified of surgery, he was great and patient with me. I saw him every 6 months for years for a cancer check. I've lived in Mexico for the last 4 years and I still saw him once a year when I was in town. Now that I've moved back, I'll continue to go once a year. I've recommmended him to many friends and they've all thanked me!
About Dr. Elliott Adams, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1477657625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.