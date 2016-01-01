Overview

Dr. Elliot Yoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Yoo works at Providence Comprehensive Pain Service in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.