Overview

Dr. Elliot Sumi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sumi works at Dr. David Inouye in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.