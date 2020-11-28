Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Shulman, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Shulman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Shulman works at
Locations
-
1
Shulman Urology PA2255 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 339-5799
-
2
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 433-1057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
THE most caring and dedicated physician I have ever met. Dr. Shulman makes himself available as no other doctor, even giving you his cell phone number in case you need to consult with him. I had a scary incident with a blocked catheter and Dr. Shulman invited me to his office at midnight! to change it. I will never forget his service and kindness.
About Dr. Elliot Shulman, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023037058
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
