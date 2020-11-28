See All Urologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Elliot Shulman, MD

Urology
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elliot Shulman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Shulman works at Shulman Urology in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shulman Urology PA
    2255 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 339-5799
  2. 2
    Jersey City Medical Center
    355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 433-1057
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Stones
Urethral Stricture
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Balanitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Male Infertility
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Hesitancy
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 28, 2020
    THE most caring and dedicated physician I have ever met. Dr. Shulman makes himself available as no other doctor, even giving you his cell phone number in case you need to consult with him. I had a scary incident with a blocked catheter and Dr. Shulman invited me to his office at midnight! to change it. I will never forget his service and kindness.
    Grateful Patient — Nov 28, 2020
    About Dr. Elliot Shulman, MD

    Urology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1023037058
    Education & Certifications

    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shulman works at Shulman Urology in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shulman’s profile.

    Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

