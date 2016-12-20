Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Schreiber, DMD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Schreiber, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Jamaica Hospital
Dr. Schreiber works at
Locations
DDS Group42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Directions (646) 835-0438Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best lunch break ever. I am out of pain and had great people to hold my hand in the process. Very satisfied. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Elliot Schreiber, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1265664197
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schreiber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.