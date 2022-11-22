See All Vascular Surgeons in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (73)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Sambol works at Princeton Surgical Associates in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Surgical Associates
    5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 400, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 936-9100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2022
    I didn’t expect to have a massive DVT at the age of 27, but I’m so grateful my surgeon was Dr. Sambol. He clearly explained the procedure to me beforehand, and his knowledge and confidence made me feel safe. He performed a thrombectomy and inserted a stent and IVC filter. He said that most surgeons wouldn’t have bothered to put in the filter, but he did, and that probably saved my life. He even took the time to update my husband and answer his questions as soon as my surgery was done. Less than 2 weeks later, I’m walking around pain-free and on my way to recovery, and I attribute this to the skill and knowledge of Dr. Sambol.
    About Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336391499
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • NYU Medical Center
    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sambol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sambol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sambol works at Princeton Surgical Associates in Plainsboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sambol’s profile.

    Dr. Sambol has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

