Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Sambol works at
Locations
Princeton Surgical Associates5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 400, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t expect to have a massive DVT at the age of 27, but I’m so grateful my surgeon was Dr. Sambol. He clearly explained the procedure to me beforehand, and his knowledge and confidence made me feel safe. He performed a thrombectomy and inserted a stent and IVC filter. He said that most surgeons wouldn’t have bothered to put in the filter, but he did, and that probably saved my life. He even took the time to update my husband and answer his questions as soon as my surgery was done. Less than 2 weeks later, I’m walking around pain-free and on my way to recovery, and I attribute this to the skill and knowledge of Dr. Sambol.
About Dr. Elliot Sambol, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- NYU Medical Center
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambol has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sambol speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.