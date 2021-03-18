See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucker, GA
Dr. Elliot Royston, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliot Royston, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Royston works at Elliot P Royston MD PC in Tucker, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elliot P Royston MD PC
    1462 Montreal Rd Ste 312, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 939-5130
    Elliot P Royston MD PC
    2785 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 210, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 939-5130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack Prevention
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr Royston has been my physician for more than twenty years. Fortunately, I've not had any health issues, so my experience has generally surrounded my annual physical. He is thorough, practical, conversant, always in good humor and very personable. You may have a wait prior to your appointment, but my experience has been that its generally less than 15 minutes. While being examined, Dr Royston answers all my questions, then calls me at home afterward with lab results. When I sought an appointment for Physical Therapy on my shoulder, he called a local Physical Therapist that he recommended and confirmed that they took my insurance. I am quite pleased to be his patient. Too, I referred my wife to him several years ago. / BEB
    — Mar 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Elliot Royston, MD
    About Dr. Elliot Royston, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962411207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Royston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Royston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Royston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Royston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
