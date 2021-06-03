See All Rheumatologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Elliot Rosenstein, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (29)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliot Rosenstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenstein works at Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases
    33 Overlook Rd Ste L01, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-7940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sjögren's Syndrome

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2021
    He is the top rheumotologist in the tri state area
    — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elliot Rosenstein, MD

    Rheumatology
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    44 years of experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1174585145
    • 1174585145
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Tufts University
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein works at Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rosenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

