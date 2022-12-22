Dr. Elliot Regenbogen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regenbogen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Regenbogen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elliot Regenbogen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
I have met with Dr. Regenbogen each year for the past few years. He is an expert in the space and a pleasure to meet with. He takes the time to explain what is going on and answer my questions, and he knows his stuff.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1659373058
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Regenbogen works at
