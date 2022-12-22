Overview

Dr. Elliot Regenbogen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Regenbogen works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.