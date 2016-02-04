Dr. Elliot Plotkin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Plotkin, DPM
Dr. Elliot Plotkin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Los Angeles Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-5588
Lakeside Medical Organization A Medical Grp Inc14901 Rinaldi St Ste 315, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-6716
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He is a great Dr. Shows a lot of concern for the well being of his patients.
About Dr. Elliot Plotkin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1386664084
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotkin works at
Dr. Plotkin has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plotkin speaks Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.
