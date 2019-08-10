Overview

Dr. Elliot Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at General and Laparoscopic Surgeons of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.