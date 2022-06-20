See All Neurologists in Tarentum, PA
Dr. Elliot Michel, MD

Neurology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elliot Michel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarentum, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Michel works at Valley Neurology Inc in Tarentum, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA and Brackenridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Neurology Inc.
    215 E 1st Ave, Tarentum, PA 15084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 226-9960
  2. 2
    Valley Neurology Inc
    2602 Wilmington Rd Ste 103, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 657-3232
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Valley Neurology Inc.
    985 Penn St # B, Brackenridge, PA 15014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 226-9960
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 20, 2022
    Dr Michel and the wider team were responsive and knowledgeable throughout my appointments. I felt listened to and have benefited immensely from their treatment protocols so far. I had a range of symptoms and neurological issues from Long COVID and they took the time to address them all truly and listened to my own concerns. They are caring and patient, a combination you don’t see much of these days!
    Andrea Berlin — Jun 20, 2022
    About Dr. Elliot Michel, MD

    • Neurology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902807845
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Hlth Ctr
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Neurology
