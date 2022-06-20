Overview

Dr. Elliot Michel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarentum, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Michel works at Valley Neurology Inc in Tarentum, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA and Brackenridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.