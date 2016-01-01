Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Mendelsohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Mendelsohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 344-1015
Valleywise Health Medical Center2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-1015MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Yuma Cancer Center2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 3, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelsohn?
About Dr. Elliot Mendelsohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477709103
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mendelsohn speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.