Overview

Dr. Elliot Maness, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maness works at Deborah Dykema DO in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ and Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.